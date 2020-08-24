Dr. Marc Silverman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Silverman, OD
Overview of Dr. Marc Silverman, OD
Dr. Marc Silverman, OD is an Optometrist in Huntington, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman's Office Locations
- 1 27 Fairview St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 421-0958
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am extremely satisfied with Dr Silverman. His vision examination is always very thorough. He helped me figure out how to get the right prescription so I can do computer work better. He even let me sit in his chair to see if my computer was the same distance or further. I have been going to him for many years now.
About Dr. Marc Silverman, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1730161894
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.