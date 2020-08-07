Marcee Wharton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Marcee Wharton, PA-C
Overview
Marcee Wharton, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mesa, AZ.
Marcee Wharton works at
Locations
Gilbert Primary Care3048 E Baseline Rd Ste 120, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 505-3276Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is knowledgeable and personable.
About Marcee Wharton, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1760442784
Frequently Asked Questions
Marcee Wharton accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marcee Wharton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Marcee Wharton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcee Wharton.
