Marcela Bird, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Marcela Bird, FNP-C

Marcela Bird, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Canon City, CO. 

Marcela Bird works at Valley-Wide Canon City in Canon City, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Marcela Bird's Office Locations

    Valley-Wide Health Systems
    121 N 6th St, Canon City, CO 81212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 275-2301

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anxiety
Chronic Diseases
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hepatitis C
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
Joint Injection
Menopause
Nexplanon® Etonogestrel Implant
Pap Smear
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
STD Screening
Substance Use Disorders
Trigger Point Injection
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Marcela Bird, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235757865
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marcela Bird, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marcela Bird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marcela Bird has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Marcela Bird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marcela Bird works at Valley-Wide Canon City in Canon City, CO. View the full address on Marcela Bird’s profile.

    Marcela Bird has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marcela Bird.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcela Bird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcela Bird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

