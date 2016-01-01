See All Nurse Practitioners in Flint, MI
Marcella McCauley, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Marcella McCauley, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Marcella McCauley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI. 

Marcella McCauley works at Oak Street Health North Flint in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health North Flint
    102 W Pierson Rd, Flint, MI 48505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 267-2662

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Marcella McCauley?

Photo: Marcella McCauley, NP
How would you rate your experience with Marcella McCauley, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Marcella McCauley to family and friends

Marcella McCauley's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Marcella McCauley

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marcella McCauley, NP.

About Marcella McCauley, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1326406273
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Marcella McCauley, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marcella McCauley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Marcella McCauley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Marcella McCauley works at Oak Street Health North Flint in Flint, MI. View the full address on Marcella McCauley’s profile.

Marcella McCauley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marcella McCauley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcella McCauley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcella McCauley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.