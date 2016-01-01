Marcelo Venegas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marcelo Venegas, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Marcelo Venegas, APRN
Marcelo Venegas, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Marcelo Venegas works at
Marcelo Venegas' Office Locations
U of L Physicians After Hours Program5100 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions (502) 968-6226
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Marcelo Venegas, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467891382
