Dr. McCabe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcia McCabe, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marcia McCabe, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. McCabe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Barnes Jewish Hospital4901 Forest Park Ave Ste 441, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 286-1700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCabe?
Excellent care, really listens to me and challenges my excuses. Pushes me to be my own advocate and to do what is in my best interest. Makes feel like she really cares about me.
About Dr. Marcia McCabe, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1013944784
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCabe accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCabe works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McCabe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCabe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.