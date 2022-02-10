See All Nurse Practitioners in Charlotte, NC
Marcie Pickett, ANP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Marcie Pickett, ANP

Marcie Pickett, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from University of Buffalo and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Marcie Pickett works at Charlotte Gastroenterology Hepatology Randolph in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Marcie Pickett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology Pllc
    2015 Randolph Rd Ste 208, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Charlotte Gastro- Ballantyne
    15830 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 175, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 377-0246
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Crohn's Disease
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Crohn's Disease
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis

Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Marcie Pickett, ANP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1003854860
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Buffalo
    • St John Fisher College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marcie Pickett, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marcie Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marcie Pickett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Marcie Pickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marcie Pickett works at Charlotte Gastroenterology Hepatology Randolph in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Marcie Pickett’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Marcie Pickett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcie Pickett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcie Pickett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcie Pickett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.