Dr. Marcus Whatley, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whatley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Whatley, OD
Overview of Dr. Marcus Whatley, OD
Dr. Marcus Whatley, OD is an Optometrist in Southlake, TX.
Dr. Whatley works at
Dr. Whatley's Office Locations
-
1
Eyes Nouveau1247 Main St, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 481-2070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whatley?
My exam was at MyEyeDr on S. Hulen and Dr. Whatley and his staff were great! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Marcus Whatley, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1144450693
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whatley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whatley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whatley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whatley works at
525 patients have reviewed Dr. Whatley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whatley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whatley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whatley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.