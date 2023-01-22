See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Southlake, TX
Dr. Marcus Whatley, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Marcus Whatley, OD

Optometry
4.8 (525)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marcus Whatley, OD

Dr. Marcus Whatley, OD is an Optometrist in Southlake, TX. 

Dr. Whatley works at MyEyeDr in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Moffett, OD
Dr. Jeffrey Moffett, OD
3.7 (29)
View Profile
Dr. Nathan Williams, OD
Dr. Nathan Williams, OD
3.1 (40)
View Profile

Dr. Whatley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eyes Nouveau
    1247 Main St, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-2070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Allergy Treatment
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Allergy Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aphakia
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Ciliochorodial Detachment Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Iridoschisis. Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Implantable Contact Lens Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 525 ratings
    Patient Ratings (525)
    5 Star
    (446)
    4 Star
    (57)
    3 Star
    (10)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Whatley?

    Jan 22, 2023
    My exam was at MyEyeDr on S. Hulen and Dr. Whatley and his staff were great! Highly recommend!
    TB — Jan 22, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marcus Whatley, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marcus Whatley, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Whatley to family and friends

    Dr. Whatley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Whatley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marcus Whatley, OD.

    About Dr. Marcus Whatley, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144450693
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcus Whatley, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whatley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whatley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whatley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    525 patients have reviewed Dr. Whatley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whatley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whatley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whatley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marcus Whatley, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.