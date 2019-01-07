Dr. Margaret Coyne, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Coyne, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Coyne, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Hauppauge, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Hofstra University.
Dr. Coyne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Margaret Coyne Psyd PC111 Smithtown Byp Ste 224, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 724-7800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coyne?
-I have been a patient of Dr. Coyne for awhile and she has been very helpful and truly cares about her patients. I would highly recommend her as a Psychologist.
About Dr. Margaret Coyne, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1295771400
Education & Certifications
- Hofstra University
- SUNY New Paltz
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coyne accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coyne works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Coyne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coyne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.