Dr. Margie Molinet-Molina, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Margie Molinet-Molina, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Coral Gables, FL. They completed their residency with University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1360 S Dixie Hwy Ste 350, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 669-2549
Margie Molinet-Molina7700 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 669-2549
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margie Molinet-Molina, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1891759247
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami
- Interamerican University, Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molinet-Molina accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molinet-Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molinet-Molina speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Molinet-Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molinet-Molina.
