Dr. Maria Cordova, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Cordova, OD
Dr. Maria Cordova, OD is an Optometrist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Cordova works at
Dr. Cordova's Office Locations
Optica Impressions2605 N HIATUS RD, Hollywood, FL 33026 Directions (954) 432-1532Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Cordova, OD
- Optometry
- English, Danish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cordova accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordova speaks Danish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.