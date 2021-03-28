See All Counselors in Memphis, TN
Maria Helena Collins, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Maria Helena Collins, LPC

Counseling
3.0 (57)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Maria Helena Collins, LPC is a Counselor in Memphis, TN. 

Maria Helena Collins works at Choices Counseling Center of Memphis in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Choices Counseling Center of Memphis
    3181 Poplar Ave Ste 215, Memphis, TN 38111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 370-5678

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maria Helena Collins?

    Mar 28, 2021
    I DO NEED TO UPDATE MY NEW ADDRESS TO MY OFFICE AS: 2502 MT MORIAH SUITE H210 MEMPHIS TN 38115. MY OFFICE PHONE NUMBER REMAINS THE SAME AS (901) 370.5678.
    MARIA HELENA VANDERLEI COLLINS — Mar 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maria Helena Collins, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Maria Helena Collins, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maria Helena Collins to family and friends

    Maria Helena Collins' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maria Helena Collins

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maria Helena Collins, LPC.

    About Maria Helena Collins, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528250719
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Catholic Charities Of Memphis and Christ Community Outreach Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Fielding Gratuate Institute In St. Barbara, Ca 2010
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Helena Collins, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Helena Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maria Helena Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Helena Collins works at Choices Counseling Center of Memphis in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Maria Helena Collins’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Maria Helena Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Helena Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Helena Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Helena Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maria Helena Collins, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.