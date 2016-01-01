See All Nurse Practitioners in Sarasota, FL
Maria Powers, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Maria Powers, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Maria Powers, ARNP

Maria Powers, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. 

Maria Powers works at First Physicians Group in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Maria Powers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    First Physicians Group Gastroenterology
    1950 Arlington St Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 262-0400
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Maria Powers?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Maria Powers, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Maria Powers, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Maria Powers to family and friends

Maria Powers' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Maria Powers

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maria Powers, ARNP.

About Maria Powers, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1215451893
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Maria Powers, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Maria Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Maria Powers works at First Physicians Group in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Maria Powers’s profile.

Maria Powers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Powers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Maria Powers, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.