Maria Spinelli, NP
Overview of Maria Spinelli, NP
Maria Spinelli, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Maria Spinelli works at
Maria Spinelli's Office Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave. 4th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have worked with Maria for the past 6 months. She is caring, thorough, and committed to patient care. I am so grateful for her attention to detail and willingness to answer my questions. Without her assistance, I would have struggled through the insurance process. She is always positive, cheerful and honest. I very much appreciate all her support. Would highly recommend.
About Maria Spinelli, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407975980
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
Maria Spinelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Spinelli accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Spinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Spinelli works at
21 patients have reviewed Maria Spinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Spinelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Spinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Spinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.