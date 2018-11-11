See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Maria Spinelli, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Maria Spinelli, NP

Maria Spinelli, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Maria Spinelli works at Comprehensive Weight Control Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Maria Spinelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave. 4th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Metabolic Rate Testing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Maria Spinelli, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407975980
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Spinelli, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Spinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maria Spinelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Maria Spinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Spinelli works at Comprehensive Weight Control Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Maria Spinelli’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Maria Spinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Spinelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Spinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Spinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

