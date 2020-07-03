See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Walnut Creek, CA
Maria Zuberi, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Maria Zuberi, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Walnut Creek, CA. 

Maria Zuberi works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Services in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Psychiatric Services
    3100 Oak Rd Ste 270, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 944-9711
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 03, 2020
    Found her to be very patient, helpfull and communicative
    — Jul 03, 2020
    About Maria Zuberi, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134670342
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Zuberi, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Zuberi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maria Zuberi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Zuberi works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Services in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Maria Zuberi’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Maria Zuberi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Zuberi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Zuberi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Zuberi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

