Maria Zuberi, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maria Zuberi, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Walnut Creek, CA.
Maria Zuberi works at
Locations
Comprehensive Psychiatric Services3100 Oak Rd Ste 270, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 944-9711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Found her to be very patient, helpfull and communicative
About Maria Zuberi, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Zuberi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Zuberi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Zuberi works at
3 patients have reviewed Maria Zuberi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Zuberi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Zuberi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Zuberi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.