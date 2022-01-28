Marianne Bowman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marianne Bowman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marianne Bowman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Alexandria, VA.
Hematology Oncology Assoc. Ltd.5226 Dawes Ave, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 212-9190
Really think Marianne is one of the best providers I've known. As a new patient, she examined me carefully and asked lots of questions to learn about my health. Appointments with her are not rushed, and she takes time to answer questions (which she does very well), including those related to test results. She has made several referrals for me to specialists for follow-up and her recommendations have been excellent. I really do like dealing with Marianne's office - It is very well run, with courteous desk staff who are very good about setting appointments (and actually answer the phone when you call) and dealing with billing issues. They do pass messages on to Marianne who gets back pretty quickly. Final thing about the office is that it has good parking - office is just off 395 and either King or Seminary and has parking just outside the office doors -- no walks, steps, or elevators to get in.
