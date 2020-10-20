Dr. Marie Briody, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Briody, PHD is a Medical Psychologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Medical Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Briody's Office Locations
Northwell Health65 Columbus Ave, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 667-7500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best I have found especially on Staten Island.
About Dr. Marie Briody, PHD
- Medical Psychology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1982984290
Education & Certifications
- Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Briody. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briody.
