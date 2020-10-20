See All Psychologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Marie Briody, PHD

Medical Psychology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marie Briody, PHD

Dr. Marie Briody, PHD is a Medical Psychologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Medical Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Briody works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Briody's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health
    65 Columbus Ave, Staten Island, NY 10304 (718) 667-7500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2020
    She is the best I have found especially on Staten Island.
    — Oct 20, 2020
    About Dr. Marie Briody, PHD

    Specialties
    • Medical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982984290
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marie Briody, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Briody has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Briody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Briody works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Briody’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Briody. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

