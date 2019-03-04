Dr. King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marie King, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marie King, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. King works at
Locations
Therapy Naturally4305 Torrance Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 371-0197
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Life-changing!!! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Marie King, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1508855008
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
