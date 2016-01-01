Marie Poore accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marie Poore, MFT
Overview
Marie Poore, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Glendale, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1809 Verdugo Blvd Ste 260, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 957-8385
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marie Poore?
About Marie Poore, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1306914239
Frequently Asked Questions
Marie Poore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Marie Poore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marie Poore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marie Poore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marie Poore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.