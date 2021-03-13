See All Counselors in San Antonio, TX
Marilou Weir, LCDC

Counseling
4.2 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Marilou Weir, LCDC is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX. 

Marilou Weir works at Counseling Associates of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit III Bldg
    5825 Callaghan Rd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 521-4833
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Marilou Weir, LCDC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265441372
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marilou Weir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marilou Weir works at Counseling Associates of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Marilou Weir’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Marilou Weir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marilou Weir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marilou Weir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marilou Weir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

