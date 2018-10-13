Dr. Everett accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marilyn Everett, DC
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Everett, DC is a Chiropractor in Shelbyville, TN.
Dr. Everett works at
Locations
Family Chiropractic Complex1114 N Main St Ste A, Shelbyville, TN 37160 Directions (931) 735-6160
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service and friendly environment!
About Dr. Marilyn Everett, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1720003221
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Everett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Everett works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Everett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Everett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Everett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Everett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.