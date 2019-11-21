Dr. Shore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marilyn Shore, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Shore, PHD is a Psychologist in Westlake Village, CA.
Dr. Shore works at
Locations
Marilyn Shore Phd Inc.2659 Townsgate Rd Ste 201, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 494-1484
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is kind and listens. She has gently brought me through many hard times and I can’t imagine anyone better. I have been seeing her off and on for 9 years. She is the best.
About Dr. Marilyn Shore, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1598844847
Dr. Shore works at
