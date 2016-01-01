See All Family Doctors in Moose Lake, MN
Dr. Andrew Ames, MD

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Ames, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moose Lake, MN. 

Dr. Ames works at Essentia Health-Moose Lake in Moose Lake, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Moose Lake Clinic
    4572 County Road 61, Moose Lake, MN 55767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 485-2105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Essentia Health - Moose Lake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dizziness
Hearing Disorders
Tinnitus
Dizziness
Hearing Disorders
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Andrew Ames, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790955599
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Ames, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ames is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ames has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ames works at Essentia Health-Moose Lake in Moose Lake, MN. View the full address on Dr. Ames’s profile.

    Dr. Ames has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ames.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ames, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ames appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

