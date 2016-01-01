Dr. Andrew Ames, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ames is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ames, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Ames, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moose Lake, MN.
Dr. Ames works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Moose Lake Clinic4572 County Road 61, Moose Lake, MN 55767 Directions (218) 485-2105
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health - Moose Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ames?
About Dr. Andrew Ames, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1790955599
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ames accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ames has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ames works at
Dr. Ames has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ames.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ames, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ames appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.