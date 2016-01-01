Marisol Afif has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Marisol Afif
Overview of Marisol Afif
Marisol Afif is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marisol Afif's Office Locations
- 1 270 Park Ave Rm 269, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 351-2725
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marisol Afif?
About Marisol Afif
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730587759
Frequently Asked Questions
Marisol Afif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marisol Afif has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marisol Afif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marisol Afif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marisol Afif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.