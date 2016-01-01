See All Family Doctors in Duluth, MN
Marissa Wraalstad-Tomann, PA-C

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Marissa Wraalstad-Tomann, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Marissa Wraalstad-Tomann works at Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth)
    1502 London Rd, Duluth, MN 55812 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

About Marissa Wraalstad-Tomann, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487281036
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

