Marjorie Feinstein, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (9)
Overview of Marjorie Feinstein, CRNP

Marjorie Feinstein, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Marjorie Feinstein works at Peter Chen, MD in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marjorie Feinstein's Office Locations

    Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-6035
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Marjorie Feinstein, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801094297
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marjorie Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marjorie Feinstein works at Peter Chen, MD in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Marjorie Feinstein’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Marjorie Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marjorie Feinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marjorie Feinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marjorie Feinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
