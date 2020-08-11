Dr. Barisa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Barisa, PHD
Overview of Dr. Mark Barisa, PHD
Dr. Mark Barisa, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Frisco, TX.
Dr. Barisa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Barisa's Office Locations
-
1
Performance Neuropsychology Pllc4645 Avon Ln Ste 285, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 632-0033
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barisa?
I will always be thankful for Dr. Barisa. He is so caring, patient and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Mark Barisa, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1417960840
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barisa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barisa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barisa works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barisa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barisa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barisa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barisa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.