Mark Dollinger, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Dollinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mark Dollinger, CH
Overview
Mark Dollinger, CH is a Chiropractor in Chico, CA.
Mark Dollinger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dollinger Chiropractic Clinic578 Rio Lindo Ave, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 433-0463
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mark Dollinger?
Dr Dollinger is not only a wonderful person, he happens to be a great Chiropractor too! Thanks Mark!!
About Mark Dollinger, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1457386542
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Dollinger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Dollinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mark Dollinger works at
4 patients have reviewed Mark Dollinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Dollinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Dollinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Dollinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.