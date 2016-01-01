See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Mark Dugger, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Mark Dugger, FNP-C

Mark Dugger, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Mark Dugger works at Low T Center in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mark Dugger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Low T Center
    7446 Shallowford Rd Ste 114, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 933-2001

About Mark Dugger, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1215481023
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mark Dugger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mark Dugger works at Low T Center in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Mark Dugger’s profile.

Mark Dugger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Dugger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Dugger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Dugger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
