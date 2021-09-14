See All Dermatologists in Tampa, FL
Super Profile

Mark Fogg, DCNP

Dermatology
5.0 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mark Fogg, DCNP is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida Family Nurse Practitioner Program.

Mark Fogg works at Robert A Norman DO in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert A Norman DO PA
    8002 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 880-7546
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 14, 2021
    Miss Mark Fogg and his caring staff Mark and his staff made it a five star
    Al Erker — Sep 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Mark Fogg, DCNP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194123729
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dermatology-
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Florida Family Nurse Practitioner Program
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Fogg, DCNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Fogg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mark Fogg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mark Fogg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Mark Fogg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Fogg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Fogg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Fogg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

