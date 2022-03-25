Dr. Mark Groff, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Groff, DC
Overview
Dr. Mark Groff, DC is a Chiropractor in Gallatin, TN.
Locations
Gallatin Chiropractic Clinic1167 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 451-3400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Groff?
Great staff!!! Great Chiropractor! Dr Turner is amazing. He is very in tune to our needs. Can’t say enough about this wonderful team who make all their patients feel like family.
About Dr. Mark Groff, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1336233683
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Groff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.