Dr. Mark Hill, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hill, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Hill, PHD
Dr. Mark Hill, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Asheville, NC. They completed their fellowship with Eastern Virginia Medical School/Eastern State Hospital
Dr. Hill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hill's Office Locations
-
1
Blue Ridge Neuropsychological Associates, PA6 Herman Avenue Ext Ste A, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 684-9123
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
Excellent, a very professional and caring doctor. I had to be evaluated for an upcoming medical procedure and did not have much time. Dr. Hill got me in within 2 days of my call for an appointment and published his findings very quickly, thus allowing me to move forward without having to reschedule my procedure. I highly recommend Dr. Hill.
About Dr. Mark Hill, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1194703066
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School/Eastern State Hospital
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Randolph-Macon College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.