Dr. Mark Mehaffey, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehaffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mehaffey, DC
Overview
Dr. Mark Mehaffey, DC is a Chiropractor in Odessa, TX.
Dr. Mehaffey works at
Locations
-
1
Back Pain Institute Of West Texas1030 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 332-3388
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehaffey?
Dr. Mehaffey is very bright and experienced. He also has a wealth of outside resources that aid his ability to manage injuries and pain. I've always found great satisfaction in the great service.
About Dr. Mark Mehaffey, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1700931805
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehaffey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehaffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehaffey works at
Dr. Mehaffey speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehaffey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehaffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehaffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehaffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.