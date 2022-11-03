See All Counselors in Hinsdale, IL
Mark Parisi, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Mark Parisi, PSY

Counseling
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mark Parisi, PSY is a Counselor in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their residency with Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Mark Parisi works at Generations Behavioral Healthcare, P.C. in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Generations Behavioral Healthcare, P.C.
    15 Spinning Wheel Rd Ste 30, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 259-1515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychology Services for Gifted Children Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mark Parisi?

    Nov 03, 2022
    We are so thrilled with the service we received! He is very kind, caring, thorough, and wonderful to work with. He explained everything so well. We are so lucky to have found him. Thank you!!
    Kayleigh Gray — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mark Parisi, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Mark Parisi, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mark Parisi to family and friends

    Mark Parisi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mark Parisi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mark Parisi, PSY.

    About Mark Parisi, PSY

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bosnian, Gujarati, Hindi, Polish, Russian, Serbian, Spanish, Tagalog and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053407049
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Blanchfield Army Community Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Augusta GA
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Parisi, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Parisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mark Parisi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mark Parisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark Parisi works at Generations Behavioral Healthcare, P.C. in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Mark Parisi’s profile.

    Mark Parisi speaks Bosnian, Gujarati, Hindi, Polish, Russian, Serbian, Spanish, Tagalog and Urdu.

    24 patients have reviewed Mark Parisi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Parisi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Parisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Parisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mark Parisi, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.