Dr. Sokol accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Sokol, ED.D
Overview
Dr. Mark Sokol, ED.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Fall River, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 66 Troy St Ste 10, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 677-9393
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I had Mr. Sokol for dds appointment and was very pleased with his care and kindness. He made the whole situation very comfortable and safe.
About Dr. Mark Sokol, ED.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
