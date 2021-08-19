Dr. Mark Varnum, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varnum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Varnum, OD
Overview of Dr. Mark Varnum, OD
Dr. Mark Varnum, OD is an Optometrist in Bangor, ME.
Dr. Varnum works at
Dr. Varnum's Office Locations
Advanced Clinical Eyecare of Maine11 Bangor Mall Blvd, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-2385
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. Very thorough and takes time to explain and answer questions.
About Dr. Mark Varnum, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1336245745
