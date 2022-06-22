Martha Barr, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martha Barr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Martha Barr, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Martha Barr, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX.
Martha Barr works at
Locations
Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview805 Medical Dr, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 232-8100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fate brought me to Dr. Barr and I couldn’t be happier to have finally found ‘my’ doctor! She is patient, kind, relaxed, knowledgeable, compassionate and a DOG lover!!! FYI this will be TMI… I had seen a gyno years ago and was told I had clogged oil glands near my who-ha and to pop them with a needle. That didn’t strike me as a great idea. I tried though. It was a bad idea! Today I went in for my pap with Dr. Barr. I told her about them and she asked if I would like her to help. You know this situation is already uncomfortable. It ended up being really funny with both of us laughing. It’s really nice to have her. She stays on top of your health like nobody’s business! My mom now sees her and I plan to have my fiancé see her as well. To Dr. Barr’s husband.. give that amazing woman a big kiss for me!! ??
About Martha Barr, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1811366479
Frequently Asked Questions
Martha Barr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Martha Barr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Martha Barr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Martha Barr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Barr.
