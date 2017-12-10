Dr. Martha Castro, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Castro, DC
Overview
Dr. Martha Castro, DC is a Chiropractor in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Castro works at
Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Spine Institute41555 Cherry St Ste L, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 600-8024
-
2
Cornerstone Spine Institute27574 Commerce Center Dr Ste 131, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 389-8881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Exclusive Healthcare
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castro?
Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Martha Castro, DC
- Chiropractic
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114083151
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
- Cal Poly Polytechnic University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro works at
Dr. Castro speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.