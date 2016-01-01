Dr. Martha Sanchez, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Sanchez, OD
Dr. Martha Sanchez, OD is an Optometrist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr Martha Sanchez OD1818 W Beverly Blvd Ste 105, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 888-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Medicare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- Optometry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336282318
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
- California State University Los Los Angeles
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
