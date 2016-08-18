Dr. Martin Willmitch, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willmitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Willmitch, DC
Dr. Martin Willmitch, DC is a Chiropractor in Tampa, FL.
Willmitch Chiropractic P.A.2901 W Busch Blvd Ste 910, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 873-1936
Busch Blvd2801 W Busch Blvd Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 933-6481
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
DR. WILLMITCH IS THE BEST OF THE BEST! HE IS POLITE, CARING, AND TRULY LOVES HIS CLIENTS. HIS STAFF IS ALSO GREAT! THEY ARE ALWAYS, PLEASANT, AND HELPFUL. THERE IS NO OTHER CHIROPRACTOR LIKE DR. WILLMITCH. HE HAS A GREAT PERSONALITY AND IS ALWAYS THERE FOR HIS PATIENTS. THE OTHER THING THAT SURPRISED ME IS THAT MY PHYSICIAN RECOMMENDED HIM. NOW THAT IS VERY IMPORTANT. HE IS WONDERFUL AT HIS JOB, AND TREATS HIS CLIENTS LIKE THEY ARE FAMILY. IF I HAD ANOTHER SON, IT WOULD BE HIM.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1467513820
Dr. Willmitch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willmitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Willmitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willmitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willmitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willmitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.