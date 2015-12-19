See All Psychologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Marvin Glovinsky, PHD

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
2.9 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Marvin Glovinsky, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Department Of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science.

Dr. Glovinsky works at BEHAVIORAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES, Las Vegas, NV 89146 in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    BEHAVIORAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES, Las Vegas, NV 89146
    1919 S Jones Blvd Ste D, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 518-5881

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 19, 2015
    Dr. Glovinsky is a wonderful psychologist. You can't be wrong by going with him. He is kind, knowledgable and ethical.
    Gary in Las Vegas, NV — Dec 19, 2015
    About Dr. Marvin Glovinsky, PHD

    Specialties
    • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194819367
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Board Of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Department Of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marvin Glovinsky, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glovinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glovinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glovinsky works at BEHAVIORAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES, Las Vegas, NV 89146 in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Glovinsky’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Glovinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glovinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glovinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glovinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

