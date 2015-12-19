Dr. Marvin Glovinsky, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glovinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Glovinsky, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marvin Glovinsky, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Department Of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science.
Locations
BEHAVIORAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES, Las Vegas, NV 891461919 S Jones Blvd Ste D, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 518-5881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Glovinsky is a wonderful psychologist. You can't be wrong by going with him. He is kind, knowledgable and ethical.
About Dr. Marvin Glovinsky, PHD
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- English
- 1194819367
Education & Certifications
- American Board Of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians
- Department Of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glovinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glovinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Glovinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glovinsky.
