Mary Arcement accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Arcement, LPC
Overview
Mary Arcement, LPC is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7330 Fern Ave Ste 602, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 629-0152
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Arcement?
About Mary Arcement, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1992850382
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Arcement has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Mary Arcement. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Arcement.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Arcement, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Arcement appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.