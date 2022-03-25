See All Physicians Assistants in Chevy Chase, MD
Mary Barth, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Mary Barth, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary Barth, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chevy Chase, MD. 

Mary Barth works at Capitol Medical Group in Chevy Chase, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Kelli Clair, PA-C
Kelli Clair, PA-C
4.7 (74)
View Profile
Rana Hassan, PA-C
Rana Hassan, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Lauren Pollicino, PA-C
Lauren Pollicino, PA-C
4.5 (51)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Potomac Physician Associates
    8401 Connecticut Ave Ph Suite, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-2212
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mary Barth?

    Mar 25, 2022
    Compassionate and helpful. She had clearly read my chart before I got there, and followed up after in a timely manner.
    — Mar 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mary Barth, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Mary Barth, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mary Barth to family and friends

    Mary Barth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mary Barth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mary Barth, PA-C.

    About Mary Barth, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508104993
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Barth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Barth works at Capitol Medical Group in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Mary Barth’s profile.

    Mary Barth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Barth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Barth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Barth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mary Barth, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.