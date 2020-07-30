See All Neurologists in West Hartford, CT
Mary Benoit, PA-C

Headache Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mary Benoit, PA-C

Mary Benoit, PA-C is a Headache Medicine Specialist in West Hartford, CT. 

Mary Benoit works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Benoit's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Headache Center
    65 Memorial Rd Ste 508, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jul 30, 2020
    Excellent provider, very down to earth and was able to pin point my exact care/level of treatment
    Treyvon — Jul 30, 2020
    About Mary Benoit, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Headache Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154728400
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Benoit, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Benoit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Benoit has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Benoit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Benoit works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT. View the full address on Mary Benoit’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Mary Benoit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Benoit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Benoit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Benoit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.