Mary Betita, NP
Mary Betita, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Umc Centennial Primary Care5785 Centennial Center Blvd Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 383-2273
University Medical Center1524 Pinto Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 383-2273
- University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Tagalog
- 1619049897
Mary Betita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Betita accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Betita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Betita works at
Mary Betita speaks Tagalog.
4 patients have reviewed Mary Betita. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Betita.
