Mary Betita, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mary Betita, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Mary Betita works at Umc Centennial Primary Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Umc Centennial Primary Care
    5785 Centennial Center Blvd Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 383-2273
  2. 2
    University Medical Center
    1524 Pinto Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 383-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Mary Betita, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619049897
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Betita, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Betita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Betita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Betita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Betita works at Umc Centennial Primary Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Mary Betita’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Mary Betita. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Betita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Betita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Betita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

