Dr. Hebblewhite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mary Hebblewhite, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Hebblewhite, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Hebblewhite works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heather Hopper Ph.d. LLC2200 Century Pkwy NE Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30345 Directions (404) 325-0304
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hebblewhite?
About Dr. Mary Hebblewhite, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760490536
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hebblewhite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hebblewhite works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hebblewhite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hebblewhite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hebblewhite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hebblewhite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.