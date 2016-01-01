See All Oncologists in Georgetown, SC
Mary Howe, ACNP-BC

Oncology
Mary Howe, ACNP-BC is an Oncology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. 

Mary Howe works at Tidelands Health Breast Center in Georgetown, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC and Myrtle Beach, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Howe's Office Locations

    Tidelands Health Breast Center at Georgetown
    2405 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440
    Tidelands Health Breast Center at Murrells Inlet
    4181 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
    Tidelands Health Breast Center at Myrtle Beach
    8203 Nigels Dr Ste 202, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
    • MultiPlan

    About Mary Howe, ACNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083939912
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

