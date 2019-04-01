Dr. Medwar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mary Medwar, MD
Dr. Mary Medwar, MD is a Chiropractor in Malden, MA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.
M S Ahmed MD599 Main St, Malden, MA 02148 Directions (508) 425-3304
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Medwar is a wonderful doctor she always makes my pain feel better and is a caring sweet person thank you ?? Her staff is always kind and so professional and caring. Thank you
- Chiropractic
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1598948846
- PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
Dr. Medwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Medwar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medwar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.