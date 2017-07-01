Mary Mirro accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Mirro, PSY
Overview
Mary Mirro, PSY is a Psychologist in Merrillville, IN.
Mary Mirro works at
Locations
-
1
Psychological & Social Services518 E 86th Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 736-5149
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Mirro?
Dr. Mirro was very helpful while I was going through a rough patch in my life. She was very easy to talk to.
About Mary Mirro, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1407857972
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Mirro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Mirro works at
4 patients have reviewed Mary Mirro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Mirro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Mirro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Mirro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.