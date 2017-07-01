See All Psychologists in Merrillville, IN
Mary Mirro, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Mary Mirro, PSY

Psychology
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Mary Mirro, PSY is a Psychologist in Merrillville, IN. 

Mary Mirro works at Psychological & Social Services in Merrillville, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Erin Rafter, PHD
Dr. Erin Rafter, PHD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological & Social Services
    518 E 86th Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 736-5149
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mary Mirro?

    Jul 01, 2017
    Dr. Mirro was very helpful while I was going through a rough patch in my life. She was very easy to talk to.
    Crown Point IN — Jul 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mary Mirro, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Mary Mirro, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mary Mirro to family and friends

    Mary Mirro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mary Mirro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mary Mirro, PSY.

    About Mary Mirro, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407857972
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Mirro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Mirro works at Psychological & Social Services in Merrillville, IN. View the full address on Mary Mirro’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Mary Mirro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Mirro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Mirro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Mirro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mary Mirro, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.