Mary Misiak, FNP-BC

Family Medicine
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary Misiak, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Mary Misiak works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine - St. Joseph's
    2927 N 7th Ave Ste 605, Phoenix, AZ 85013
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    How was your appointment with Mary Misiak?

    Mar 24, 2018
    Mary is a very professional, knowledgeable and friendly NP. I would recommend her to family and friends, actually I have!
    Steven in Peoria — Mar 24, 2018
    About Mary Misiak, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1285974238
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Misiak, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Misiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Misiak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Misiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Misiak works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Mary Misiak’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Mary Misiak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Misiak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Misiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Misiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

